Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours again after viral video from Eid party

Katrina Kaif attended Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party on Saturday night and all eyes were on her. The actress looked beautiful in an off-white anarkali by celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani. She kept her look elegant and minimalistic with earrings and nude makeup. While Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous, what really stole the limelight was how she was covering her belly again and again with her dupatta. As soon as the video went viral, netizens speculated that she is pregnant.

Katrina Kaif has been rumoured to be pregnant many times after her public appearances in the past. On Saturday night, when the actress arrived to pose for the paparazzi at the Eid party, her gestures with her dupatta again sparked pregnancy rumours.

Check out the viral vieo here-

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "She looks beautiful and like herself. I hate to be that person but she might be pregnant indeed… seems to be making a conscious effort to be draping her front" Another commented, "Is she pregnant? Like I don’t see her at the gym anymore and she looks like she gained some weight plus…she isn’t shooting any movie ATM"

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif also accompanied the actress to the party. Isabella looked gorgeous in a white Sharara outfit as she posed for the paps.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKatrina Kaif and Isabell Kaif at Arpita Khan's Eid party

Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Tiger 3. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi in the negative role. Katrina was last seen in Bhoot Police alongside Sidharth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter which released in 2022.

Latest Entertainment News