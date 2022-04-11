Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to have 28 guests, 200 bouncers, drones & more: Brother Rahul Bhatt

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT FAN PAGE Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Highlights Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to tie the knot on April 14

The security arrangements for the wedding are stringent and 200 bouncers have been hired

Bollywood's bid fat wedding is here! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are supposedly marrying in a few days. The couple has not confirmed the dates, but it is believed, that they will reportedly tie the knot on April 14 and the preparation for the same is underway in full swing at their Vastu residence in Mumbai's Bandra. From guests' lists, outfits to menu, people are eager to know the detail of the much-awaited wedding. Now, Alia's stepbrother Rahul Bhatt confirmed that the security arrangements for the functions will be stringent as 200 bouncers have been hired for the D-day.

Speaking to Aaj Tak about the arrangements. Rahul revealed "Yusuf Bhai has taken over the security of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. He has Mumbai’s best security force – 9/11 agency. He has been hired for the same. Around 200 bouncers have been called from this agency. 10 boys from my team will also be sent." ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: FIRST glimpses of couple's Sabyasachi outfits out | VIDEO

Guards will be deployed at both RK Studio and Vastu in Chembur. He added, "countermeasures of drones have also been taken. Roving Patrol Officers will be kept with every guest. Strong planning has been done regarding security. I will also look after the security and fulfil the duty of a brother." He mentioned that the families had special arrangements in mind for security personnel.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is going to be an intimate affair with family and close friends in attendance. Rahul Bhatt claimed that only 28 guests would attend the wedding and it would be mostly family members. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's lovestory Timeline: From childhood crush to fairytale romance

Also, Alia Bhatt's uncle had earlier confirmed that she is getting married on April 14 and that their wedding will be a four-day event. He shared that Alia's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13. He also confirmed that the wedding ceremonies will take place at the RK house in Chembur, the same place where Ranbir’s parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot.