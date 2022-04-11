Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: FIRST glimpses of couple's Sabyasachi outfits out | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIR KAPOOR FAN PAGE Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Bollywood sweethearts Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot, this week. The couple has not confirmed the dates, but it is believed, that they will reportedly tie the knot on April 14. The preparation for their special day is underway in full swing at Ranbir and Alia's current residence Vastu in Mumbai's Bandra. After decorations were seen at RK house, the paparazzi managed to get a glimpse of the Sabyasachi outfits being delivered at the lovebirds' residence.

Packed nicely in coat bags and boxes, a set of bride and groom's wear arrived at Vastu residence in a taxi. Take a look

Recently, several pictures of Ranbir Kapoor's residence being lit up ahead of the reported wedding, went viral.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH RK Studios decked up ahead of wedding

Earlier, Alia Bhatt's uncle, confirmed that she is getting married to Ranbir on April 14 and that their wedding will be a four-day event. He shared that Alia's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13. He also confirmed that the wedding ceremonies will take place at the RK house in Chembur, the same place where Ranbir’s parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Decked up RK House gives assuring signs about nuptials | PICS

The wedding will happen as per the Punjabi tradition. The duo will take the vows under the stars between 2 AM to 4 AM on the 15th night, which means on the 16th early morning.

Also, the guest list consists of 450 people. Close relatives and families of the couple, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor, along with people from their extremely close friend circle like Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Akansha Ranjan, and many more are expected to attend the big fat wedding. ALSO READ: Times when Ranbir Kapoor turned photographer for Alia Bhatt; Look at pics of actress clicked by RK

On the professional front, director Ayan Mukerji released a new poster of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Brahmastra on April 10. The film, which is a combination of mythology and science fiction, took almost four years to get completed. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, who will play Ranbir’s guru. Television star Mouni Roy will essay the antagonist while south star Nagarjuna will also be seen in a pivotal role. The movie will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.