Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding not postponed, venue changed; REVEALS actress' stepbrother Rahul Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to tie the knot on April 14

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally getting married! The couple is set to tie the knot, this month and the preparations for the same are underway in full swing at their Vastu residence in Mumbai's Bandra. While Alia's stepbrother Rahul Bhatt had earlier revealed about their wedding being postponed, he recently claimed that it isn't. Rahul has denied that Ranbir and Alia's wedding has been postponed. Also, he claimed that the wedding venue might change due to media and paps, stationed outside their house.

Rahul told HT, "Yes, the wedding is happening this week, and has not been postponed. That report misquoted me. I haven’t mentioned the date to anyone. All I can say is that it is a matter of time till you see an official release from their side. I can’t tell you the dates, but it will happen soon. I can assure you it will happen before the 20th of April." Also Read: Ranbir-Alia Wedding Latest Updates: Couple hired a female set designer to decorate mandap

Talking about the wedding venue being changed, Rahul added, "The wedding venue might shift to Taj Hotel, Colaba for practical reasons. And that is to avoid paparazzi and maintain secrecy. The protocols and arrangements are being decided as we talk."

Further, Alia Bhatt's stepbrother revealed he has been advised to switch off his phone to avoid leaking inside information. "I am not authorised to speak. And I will not open my mouth. It is a matter of time now. I have been told to switch off my phone, but I can’t do that because I have to be accessible to my clients as I am a gym instructor," he added. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to have 28 guests, 200 bouncers, drones & more: Brother Rahul Bhatt

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, fondly called Ralia, are reportedly set to tie the knot on April 14, in the presence of their family and close friends. Earlier, Rahul Bhatt claimed that only 28 guests would attend the wedding and it would be mostly family members. It was also learnt that Alia's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13.