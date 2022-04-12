Ranbir-Alia Wedding Latest Updates: Couple hired a female set designer to decorate mandap

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIR KAPOOR FAN PAGE Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

After years of speculation, Bollywood sweethearts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot, this month. The preparations for the much-awaited wedding are underway in full swing at the couple's Vastu residence in Mumbai's Bandra. While the duo and their family members continue to remain tight-lipped, recently Alia's stepbrother Rahul Bhatt revealed that the wedding, which was supposed to take place on April 14, has been postponed. Now, a latest report claimed that Alia and Ranbir have hired a female set designer to decorate their wedding mandap. Also, the groom-to-be has something special planned for the 'joota churai rasam.'

According to Hindustan Times, amongst the pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies, the joota churai rasam will be the most interesting one as a budget of Rs 1 lakh has been kept aside for the same. Alia's side is responsible to steal the wedding shoes of the groom. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to have 28 guests, 200 bouncers, drones & more: Brother Rahul Bhatt

It was also reported that the couple is not having an elaborate sangeet ceremony. They would be clubbing the sangeet and Mehndi function. However, no mehendi artist of the photographer has been finalised for the pre-wedding ceremonies.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, fondly called Ralia, are reportedly set to tie the knot in the presence of their family and close friends. There has been, however, no official confirmation on the wedding date so far from both the families. Earlier, Rahul Bhatt claimed that only 28 guests would attend the wedding and it would be mostly family members. It was also learnt that Alia's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: FIRST glimpses of couple's Sabyasachi outfits out | VIDEO

On April 11, the paparazzi managed to get a glimpse of the Sabyasachi outfits being delivered at the lovebirds' residence. Packed nicely in coat bags and boxes, a set of bride and groom's wear arrived at Vastu residence in a taxi.