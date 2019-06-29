Is Vicky Kaushal dating Beyond The Clouds actress Malavika Mohanan? Here’s the truth

Is Vicky Kaushal dating Beyond The Clouds actress Malavika Mohanan?

Vicky Kaushal is one Bollywood actor who has climbed the ladder of success really fast in Bollywood and has been ruling the headlines since his appearance in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. While his solo film Uri: The Surgical Strike made him a popular name among the fans, the actor has managed to keep his hypnotic charm rule over everyone. Vicky Kaushal has not just become the first choice of all the filmmakers but looks like for all the girls out there as well. Ever since Vicky Kaushal has risen to fame, his name has been linked with a number of Bollywood divas like Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and Huma Qureshi. Especially after his break up with Harleen Sethi, it was said that the actor has moved on and found new love. The latest reports suggest that he has found love in Beyond The Clouds actress Malavika Mohanan.

Going by the reports in Pinkvilla, “Vicky, Sunny, Malavika and her brother have known each other since they children and enjoy a camaraderie and bond together. But Vicky and Malavika apparently, have become extremely close during this. Sunny and Malavika are also good friends. In Mumbai, no matter how busy he is, he will make it a point to drop in for lunch or dinner at Malavika’s home where she stays with her parents and brother. Now it seems that their relationship is becoming stronger and developing into something more intimate.”

The source further told the publication, “Malavika is always talking glowingly about him to everybody. She likes him so much she cannot stop gushing about him and while Vicky is more reticent, he does these little romantic gestures, like dropping in and surprising her on the sets of one of her South films and taking her out for lunch. Vicky loves home-cooked South Indian food and often drops in on the Mohanan house in Mumbai like Thursday night. Even though he’s a Punjabi, he loves the South Indian style fish-curry and rice but on Thursday he was disappointed it was not there so Malavika pulled his leg on Insta by posting “Deprived of fish curry and rice. Life is not a Mani Ratnam film today.”

Also, a couple of weeks ago, Vicky Kaushal shared a video of himself and wrote, “Life’s a Mani Ratnam film after a wholesome South Indian meal on a Sunday afternoon! Thank You @malavikamohanan" Malavika’s mother Beena had remarked, “Mera thank you kahan hai Vicky?” Soon after that Malavika Mohanan also dropped a comment on the video and said "Hahahaha you managed to figure out how to add music to the video! I was trying to figure it out for a while."

For the unversed, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds in 2017 opposite Ishaan Khatter. At that time it was said that Ishaan and Malavika were dating as they were often spotted on lunch and dinner dates. The actress has also worked in Malayalam and Kannada films and will be next seen with Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Devarakonda in his next film.

