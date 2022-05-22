Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Wonder Woman 1984 to Supergirl, 5 female superhero flicks to watch with your girl gang

Women are taking over the world and super suits too! The era of female superheroes is here to stay with phenomenal blockbusters that keep viewers glued to their screens. Be it action, humor, or strategic moves, audiences love seeing ladies win over evil! If you're seeking a kickass superhero to watch on screen, here are our top recommendations across Colors Infinity, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

1. Batwoman S2-3 - Colors Infinity

Three years after billionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne and his vigilante alter-ego Batman disappear, his cousin, Kate Kane, sets out to overcome her demons and protect the streets of Gotham City, as Batwoman. As Kate Kane departs from Gotham after the first season, a vigilante named Ryan Wilder, armed with a passion for justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman. In a city desperate for a savior, Ryan must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.

2. Wandavision - Disney+Hotstar

WandaVision is an American television miniseries created by Jac Schaeffer for the streaming service Disney+Hotstar. The series blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

3. Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey - Netflix

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is a 2020 American superhero film based on the DC Comics team, the Birds of Prey. After being thrown out in the streets by Joker, Harley struggles to pick herself up. However, Harley teams up with Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya to defeat a gangster and protect a girl.

4. Supergirl - Amazon Prime Video

Supergirl is an American superhero television series based on the DC Comics character Supergirl. Kara Danvers, who is Superman's biological cousin, is forced to unveil her hidden powers and protect the inhabitants when an unexpected disaster strikes National City.

5. Wonder Woman 1984 - Netflix

Wonder Woman 1984 is a 2020 American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Wonder Woman. Diana finds herself battling two opponents, Maxwell Lord, a shrewd entrepreneur, and Barbara Minerva, a friend-turned-foe. Meanwhile, she also ends up crossing paths with her love interest.