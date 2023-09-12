Totally Killer trailer out: Kiernan Shipka stars in time travel film to solve a murder case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Totally Killer trailer out: Kiernan Shipka stars in time travel film

The makers have released the trailer of Totally Killer. The trailer showcases a seventeen-year-old girl Jamie ignores her mother's warning and comes face to face with a masked guy who in turn chases after her. In this, on the run for her life, she accidentally time travels back to 1987, the original year when most of the killings happened due to the masked guy. Forced to solve the mystery, so that she can go back to her parents in the present time. Jamie turns up with her teen mom to take down the killer once and for all.

Totally Killer is directed by Nahnatchka Khan from a screenplay by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver, and Jen D'Angelo. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks, p.g.a, and Greg Gilreath. In addition to Shipka, Totally Killer also features Olivia Holt, Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, and Liana Liberato among others. Totally Killer will begin streaming globally on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on October 6.

For the unversed, Kiernan Shipka is an American actress, best known for playing the role of Sally Draper on the AMC series Mad Men. She has also voiced Jinora in Avatar: The Last Airbender and its spin-off The Legend of Korra. She has starred as Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, series, which is based on the comic series of the same name.

