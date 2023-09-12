The Vaccine War trailer out: Vivek Agnihotri's bio-science film is a tribute to Indian scientists

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Vaccine War trailer

The makers have finally released the trailer of Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Vaccine War. The trailer showcases the discussion of a virus that has been created in the lab through reverse engineering. The struggle and challenge to find a cure for the powerful virus is what the movie is about. India's Bio-science film shows the words "Only science can win this war" which is the main focus of the movie. As the trailer progresses, the dedication, motivation to develop vaccine deepens, despite facing questions and from a few media sections about whether they will be able to succeed or not.

The release of The Vaccine War trailer has left fans excited and thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "Kaafi accha laga trailer. Tone, dialogues, performances sab bhadiya lage, and visuals are looking really polished this time. It has the potential of becoming a huge blockbuster TKF. Good wishes to you and your team sir. :)" Another user wrote, "looking forward to seeing this classic in the theatres!". "Crying while watching the trailer, we people must respect our scientists and doctors they are near to God to save humanity, and during Corono I have genuinely felt it...Goosebumps while listening BHARAT Ek Khoj song too good nailed it Nana Anupam Everyone", wrote the third user.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri and bankrolled by his wife Pallavi Joshi, who also features in the film. The Vaccine War stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda, and Raima Sen among others. The film will be released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28.

Also read: Jonas Brothers to Selena Gomez: Disney Stars who paved their path of success in music

Also read: Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky gets sued for defamation by fellow rapper A$AP Relli: Reports

Latest Bollywood News