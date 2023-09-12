Transformers actor Josh Duhamel and wife Audra expecting first child, shares post on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra expecting their first child

Transformers actor Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari are expecting their first child. The couple took to Instagram to announce the great news. Along with the post, the caption read, "Baby Duhamel coming soon".

Needless to say, as soon as it was announced, fans were happy and excited. One user wrote, "The most beautiful news to share for the most beautiful people!! Baby Duhamel is already so loved!! Can't wait, love you so much!". Another user wrote, " Congratulations!!!!!! Your baby is going to be gorgeous". The third user wrote, "Congratulations Audra! You're going to be the best mom!".

Josh's ex Fergie too congratulated the couple. She wrote in the comments, "I'm truly happy for you guys...Axl can't wait to be a big brother". Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari tied the knot in September 2022 about three years after his split from Fergie. His wife Audra Marie is a former Miss World America.

For the unversed, Josh Duhamel began his acting career as an extra in the music videos for Donna Summer's "I Will Go With You (Con te partirò)" and Christina Aguilera's "Genie in a Bottle" in 1999. Josh trained with Scott Sedita Acting Studios. He made his acting debut as Leo du Pres on ABC daytime soap opera All My Children and later starred as Danny McCoy on NBC's Las Vegas. He made his mark as an actor after appearing in Transformers films, Safe Haven, When in Rome and You're Not You among others. He was recently seen in the romantic action Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez. The film also featured Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin among others.

