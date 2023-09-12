Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky gets sued for defamation by fellow rapper A$AP Relli: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A$AP Rocky gets sued for defamation

Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky has reportedly been sued by his fellow rapper and A$AP member Relli. According to a report in TMZ, A$AP Rocky and his attorney Joe Tacopina have been sued for defamation by Relli, claiming Tacopina conducted a press campaign on his client's behalf following a November 2021 shooting. Relli has also claimed in his reports that Rocky had shot him after an altercation in Hollywood, and when Tacopina went to the press to deny any wrongdoing by his client claimed that the lawyer defended him.

Not only this, Relli also said that Tacopina's press campaign painted him as a liar, a money grabber, and an extortionist. In the lawsuit, he has mentioned, that he has received death threats as a result of Tacopina's statements, along with online harassment. The death threats and harassment led him to take therapy and the ordeal has affected his sleep schedule and his overall mental health.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna recently welcomed their second baby. The couple is already parents to son RZA. Rihanna had surprised her fans with her second pregnancy during her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

A$AP Rocky aka Rakim Athelaston Mayers is an American rapper and embarked on his musical career as a member of the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob, from which he adopted his moniker. He made his debut with the studio album Long.Live.A$AP in 2013 was number one on Billboard 200 and was also later certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

