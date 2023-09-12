Jonas Brothers to Selena Gomez: Disney Stars who paved their path of success in music

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jonas Brothers to Selena Gomez

If you have watched Disney shows like Wizards of Waverly Place, Sam & Cat, or Sonny with a Chance, you must all know how stars including Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato made their careers successful as teen idols to world-renowned singers. Let's take a look at the Disney alums who have found global recognition.

1. Selena Gomez

The Same Old Love hitmaker began her career as a child actress and appeared in a recurring role on the children's television series Barney & Friends. She emerged as a teen idol after her portrayal as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. She released three studio albums including Kiss & Tell, A Year Without Rain, and When the Sun Goes Down, which entered top-ten of the U.S Billboard.

She is also part of numerous hits including We Don't Talk Anymore, Taki Taki, and Calm Down among others.

2. Demi Lovato

After Demi appeared in the television series Barney & Friends, she rose to prominence in the musical film Camp Rock and its sequel. She also starred with Selena Gomez in the movie Princess Protection Program. She then made her debut single and duet This Is Me which peaked at number 9 on US Billboard Hot 100. She several hit songs including, Skyscraper, Heart Attack, and Sorry Not Sorry among others.

3. Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers gained popularity from their appearance on Disney Channel and they starred in the movie Camp Rock and its sequel along with Demi Lovato. To date, they have albums together including It's About Time, Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, Happiness Begins, and The Album.

4. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus made her career of embodying different personas from Hannah Montana. With her shift from acting to singing has been swift and has achieved great success in the music industry. She has several hits including, We Can't Stop, Wrecking Ball, Can't Be Tamed and her latest single Flowers among others.

5. Britney Spears

The pop singer too joins the list of Disney stars. Britney Spears was part of the Disney show The Mickey Mouse Club. With hits including Oops...I Did It Again and Baby One More Time became the best-selling albums of all time.

Latest Hollywood News