Timothee Chalamet on rape allegations against Armie Hammer

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet has spoken out about sexual assault allegations against his 'Call Me by Your Name' co-star, Armie Hammer. In a new interview, the Elio Perlman depicter in the 2017 movie declared that he won't give a "partial response", reports aceshowbiz.com. "I totally get why you're asking that," the 25-year-old said when asked about the matter in an interview with Time magazine.

He added: "But it's a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don't want to give you a partial response."

Hammer was accused of rape back in March.

One of his former partners, Effie, alleged that he "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abused her during a four-year on/off relationship.

At that time, he was still married to Elizabeth Chambers.

In a March press conference, Effie said that the alleged abuse escalated to rape in April 2017, when she was 20 years old. She detailed that during the attack, the 'Rebecca' leading man "repeatedly slammed" her "face against the wall" and left her bruised.

Hammer's attorney Andrew Brettler, however, was quick to shut down the allegations.

"Her own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations," Andrew said in a statement.

The statement further read: "As recently as July 18, 2020, (Effie) sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."

Before Effie came forward with her claims, Hammer's other ex, Courtney Vucekovich, brought up cannibalism allegations against him.

Another ex, Paige Lorenze, also claimed that the actor used a knife to carve the letter "A" into the skin near her vagina.

The allegations prompted Hammer to exit several projects, including 'Shotgun Wedding' with Jennifer Lopez and drama series 'The Offer'. He was also dropped by his talent agency, WME.

In June, it's reported that Hammer checked into rehab in Orlando, Florida to get treatment for drug, alcohol and sex issues.

According to Vanity Fair, his estranged wife Elizabeth and their kids dropped him off at the facility.