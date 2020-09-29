The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons talks about getting diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in March

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEREALJIMPARSONS Jim Parsons opened up about dealing with COVID-19

Coronavirus's wrath doesn't seem to end anytime soon and has infected many celebrities all over the globe. Recently, The Big Bang Story star Jim Parsons has opened up about being diagnosed with the deadly virus earlier in March. The actor recently appeared on the famous talk show named The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he revealed that his husband Todd Spiewak and he were tested COVID-19 positive.

Jim said, “Yeah, we had it. Tom and I both had it early on; it was like the middle of March. We didn’t know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then, it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste. Utterly, and it defies the descriptions. For me, I didn’t realize how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you’re in quarantine, and there’s really nothing to do but eat. Oh my god, that was brutal.”

Jim Parsons further added, “I tried other creative outlets because the acting, obviously wasn’t happening, and I took a painting class for a while, I took. I took a creative writing class for a while, and everything petered out I don’t know if the truth is, well, you’re just an actor, and that’s what you do, and that’s what you should do or if it’s just I really don’t have the see-through-stick-to-activeness for anything.”

While talking about his The Big Bang Theory's character, Jim Parsons spoke about how Sheldon must have reacted in such a situation. The actor said, “He was built for this.” He further went on to say, “This is the moment he was waiting for. I was saying earlier, he, we had an entire episode which I didn’t think about until recently where he would have like a Shel-bot where he had like a video screen on a remote control wheelie thing. And that was when people still needed to get together in groups, and so he would just send that out and sit in his room. Don’t touch me, don’t sneeze on me. And so, I guess, he’d be fine.”

For the unversed, Sheldon Cooper was a scientist and was notoriously germophobic.

