Oscars 2022: When and Where to watch 94th Academy Awards, list of nominees, performers, India connect

Hollywood's biggest awards night, the Oscars are just around the corner. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will be handing out the coveted Oscar statuette to the winners in various categories on March 27 (March 28 in India) in Los Angeles. Although there are 23 categories, trophies in eight of those will be handed out before the broadcast begins. This has been a major controversy surrounding the upcoming 94th Academy Awards but viewers and participants will have to go with it.

Oscars are one of the most awaited ceremonies among film enthusiasts every year. This time is no different. Even though the broadcasters are witnessing lesser and lesser viewership each time, the anticipation surrounding Hollywood's most prestigious honour hasn't died down. Ahead of the big day, we bring to you all the information that is necessary so that you are looped in before the Oscars night.

When is Oscars 2022 ceremony?

Oscars will be held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Oscars night is on March 27, which in India will be the early morning of March 28.

Where and when to watch Oscars 2022 in India?

Oscars 2022 can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar App in India. Viewers can watch the ceremony LIVE starting at 5 am on March 28. The red carpet starts at 5 am and the ceremony starts at 5:30 am. For those watching on TV, Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star World channels will air the ceremony live at 5:30 am on March 28. A primetime repeat will be available on the same channels later in the evening.

Who is hosting Oscars 2022?

The trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host Oscars 2022. This is the first time in history 3 women will be hosting Academy Awards. Given their background, Oscars 2022 will be a hilarious affair.

Performances at Oscars 2022

This year's nominees for best original song, which will include Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra, will perform at Oscars 2022 night. Four of the five nominated songs will be performed, while nominee Van Morrison, who penned and sang Down to Joy from Belfast, was invited but will not attend the ceremony due to his tour schedule. As a result, the song will not be performed on the broadcast.

Nominees at Oscars 2022

The four major categories at Oscars are Best Picture, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female) and Best Director. The nominees in these categories are:

Best Picture: Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story.

Best Actor (Female): Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.

Best Actor (Male): Will Smith for King Richard, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog and Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog, Steven Spielberg for West Side Story and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi Drive My Car.

India connect to Oscars 2022

At the Oscars 2022, India's documentary feature Writing With Fire is competing with four other titles. It is based on women-led news channel Khabar Lahariya and directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. Other nominees in the Best Documentary Feature category are: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Flee, Attica and Ascension.

Oscars 2022 to celebrate James Bond and The Godfather

At this year's Oscars, the 60th anniversary of James Bond movies and the 50th anniversary of The Godfather will be celebrated.