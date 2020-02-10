Monday, February 10, 2020
     
Oscars 2020 LIVE Updates: Brad Pitt wins actor in supporting role, here's the complete winners list

Brad Pitt takes home the first award of the Oscars 2020 night by becoming the best supporting actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2020 7:46 IST
The biggest Hollywood night of Oscars 2020 is finally here with various celebrities stepping on the red carpet in their glamorous outfits. The 92nd Academy Awards might be a noteworthy night, contingent upon how key races work out. Eyes are set upon various nominations like that of the best actor and the best film. The expectation about who will bring home a gold statuette is high. Many feel '1917' winning the Best Film is an inevitable end product, as is Joaquin Phoenix's bringing home Best Actor for 'Joker' and Renee Zellweger's gathering up the Best Actress trophy for 'Judy.' Most intellectuals are additionally sure Sam Mendes will win Best Director for '1917,' Brad Pitt will leave with Best Supporting Actor for "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' and Laura Dern will be Best Supporting Actress for 'Marriage Story.' The Korean film 'Parasite,' it is as a rule broadly touted, will win Best Foreign Film on the starry night.

  • Feb 10, 2020 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    American Factory wins best documentary feature

  • Feb 10, 2020 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Little Women wins best costume design

    Jacqueline Durran wins the second Oscar for best costume design for the film Little Women.

  • Feb 10, 2020 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Once Upon A Time In Hollywood wins best production design

    Barbara Ling thanked writer-director Quentin Tarantino for "writing an epic masterpiece and letting us take this wild ride with him."

  • Feb 10, 2020 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The Neighbors Window wins best live action short film

    The award for the best live action short film goes to 'The Neighbors Window.'

  • Feb 10, 2020 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Taika Waititi wins best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit

    Filmmaker Taika Waititi bagged the Oscar in the adapted screenplay category.

  • Feb 10, 2020 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han win best original screenplay for Parasite

    In a first for South Korea, master-director Bong Joon Ho earned the Academy Award for best original screenplay for his genre-defying "Parasite."

  • Feb 10, 2020 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Toy Story 4 is the best animated feature film

    The award for the best-animated feature film goes to Toy Story 4.

  • Feb 10, 2020 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Brad Pitt wins best actor in supporting role

    Brad Pitt takes home the trophy of the best actor in supporting role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

