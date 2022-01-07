Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATALIEPORTMAN Natalie Portman's look as Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder revealed in artwork

One of the most anticipated Marvel Studios' film is Thor: Love And Thunder. It hits theaters on July 8, 2022. After the huge success of Thor: Ragnarok, directed by Taika Waititi, the franchise was the first to get extended beyond a trilogy and the upcoming fourth film is going to be a treat for all the fans. Returning actress Natalie Portman will be stepping up to play the role of Mighty Thor in the movie, thus becoming the first female to play the superhero Thor.

As fans are eager for an update on the movie, a recently released artwork, said to be the promo art for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, gives the first ever glimpse of what MCU’s newest superhero, played by Oscar-winner Portman, will look like.

Earlier, Portman had shared that she is bulking up for her role in the movie. Earlier, she played the role of Jane Foster in the Thor franchise but Love And Thunder will see her transforming into a superhero. Portman had also clarified that her version of Thor is not called ‘Lady Thor', as quoted by many, but rather 'The Mighty Thor'.

Lead actor Chris Hemsworth had opened up about the movie earlier and shared, "It's one of the best scripts I've read in years. It's Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it's going to be pretty insane."

The movie, the fourth in the action franchise, reunites Hemsworth with Tessa Thompson and Portman. Actor Christian Bale will be joining the star cast for this part as the villain Gorr The God Butcher.