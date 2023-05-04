Dune Part 2 trailer: Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya's revenge against Harkonnens is beyond fear | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Stills from Dune 2 featuring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya

The trailer of long-awaited and the most anticipated movie Dune Part 2 is finally out. The film is adapted from author Frank Herbert's 1965 novel and is considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century. The trailer of Dune Part 2 looks bigger and better and it is a continuation of the first part. The prequel Dune won the maximum awards at the 94th Academy Awards last year - a total of six out of its ten nominations. It won the Oscar statuettes for Best Sound, Original Score, Film Editing, Production Design, Visual Effects, and Cinematography. Dune 2 is all set to hit the theatres on November 3, 2023.

The epic trailer featured the first mesmerizing looks at Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan and Austin Butler's frightening Feyd-Reutha Harkonnen. It also gave us a glimpse of the key moment of the film, Timothee Chalamet riding a giant sandworm. We get to see Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides planning revenge against the Harkonnens to avenge his family who were destroyed. Zendaya, who was just seen in an extended cameo in the first film, returns as Chani in the trailer. Seems like she has a longer role in Dune 2. The duo rides giant sandstorms in the film.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee (sic)."

About Dune

Described as a mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, 'Dune' follows the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence - a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

