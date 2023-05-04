Vijay Thalapathy to lead YRF entertainment’s OTT film 'Vijay 69' with Anupam Kher

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vijay Thalapathy and Anupam Kher's next Vijay 69 with YRF Entertainment

South sensation, Vijay Thalapathy's upcoming project Vijay 69 ropes in Bollywood's veteran actor Anupam Kher. The film tells the story of a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. It will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously worked on films such as 'The Namesake', 'Taare Zameen Par', and 'Water'. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has made it clear that it has ambitions to produce some of the most clutter-breaking and disruptive content on digital. Under the banner YRF Entertainment, the company announced its third project titled Vijay 69, a quirky, slice-of-life film for OTT.

Vijay 69 is produced by YRF’s homegrown Maneesh Sharma, who has previously directed Band Baaja Baarat and produced Dum Laga Ke Haisha & Sui Dhaaga : Made In India. He is currently directing YRF Spy Universe’s next offering Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif. This is the third project from YRF Entertainment, following “The Railway Men,” a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, and “Mandala Murders,” a multi-season series billed as a gritty crime thriller. “The Railway Men” stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and emerging talent Babil Khan. The show is in post-production and finalizing a streaming platform.

A month back, YRF Entertainment announced its second OTT show, a gritty crime thriller titled Mandala Murders! Created & directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame, the edge-of-the-seat entertainer will star Vaani Kapoor as the lead, with Vaibhav Raj Gupta co-starring. He has been cast as the leading man for the first time after his brilliant performance in Gullak! Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an Associate Director on many YRF films, will be the co-director of the series.

Anupam Kher is one of Bollywood's most respected actors, with a career spanning over three decades. He has appeared in numerous films and television shows, both in India and abroad, and has won several awards for his performances. With “Vijay 69,” Kher is sure to deliver yet another memorable performance that will leave audiences inspired.

Also Read: Dahaad team teases Vijay Varma about Tamannaah Bhatia at trailer launch; watch the actor blushing | Video

Also Read: Love Again premiere: Priyanka Chopra gets kiss from co-star Sam Heughan; Nick Jonas attends | Videos

Latest Web Series News