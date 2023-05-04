Love Again premiere: Priyanka Chopra gets kiss from co-star Sam Heughan; Nick Jonas attends | Videos

Follow us on Image Source : JERRY X MIMI Priyanka Chopra and co-star Sam Heughan, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra refuses to rest! The actress who was recently seen in Citadel, jumped into promoting her upcoming film Love Again. The romantic comedy co-staring Sam Heughan, is slated to release on May 5. The film had a premiere in New York. Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas also arrived at the premiere to support his wife's latest project. After celebrating the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld at this year's Met Gala 2023, PeeCee served some serious fashion goals in a blush blue gown with a pouffy skirt, at the premiere.

Priyanka's beautiful gown featured a pouffy skirt and a giant bow on her back which extended into a long trail. She styled her hair straight and rounded off her look with a statement necklace. On the other hand, Nick wore a grey suit that well complemented Priyanka's look and Sam looked handsome in his all-black avatar. As she arrived at the event, PeeCee shared a cute kiss with co-star Sam, who gave her a peck on the nose as she pouted. While some fans loved what the actress was wearing, some also took some hilarious dig at her. “Nick made her wear that dress so that Sam couldn’t get close to her,” a user wrote. Watch

In videos from the event, Priyanka Chopra can be seen talking about her dress and also about Nick Jonas’ cameo in the film as her weird date from a dating app. Speaking about him, she said he 'took one for the team'. "I was supposed to do this with a random actor and during Covid having someone lick my face, I was not about it. So I was like ‘Please Nick could you do it?’ He was a sport, he came on set, it was so funny, I was completely unprofessional that day. Because he was really taking the douchebag thing really seriously and practising for it. I just was in rips," she said. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals she went into depression after botched nose job, lost 3 movies

In Love Again, Priyanka Chopra (Mira) plays a woman mourning the death of her boyfriend who texts his old number not knowing it belongs to Rob Burns, a journalist (Sam Heughan). Helmed by Jim Strouse. It is set to hit theatres on May 12, 2023. Based on Karoline Herfurth's 2016 German film SMS fur Dich, the film was earlier titled 'It's All Coming Back to Me'. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra suffers 'oops moment' at Met Gala 2023 after party but Nick Jonas saves her | VIDEO

Latest Entertainment News