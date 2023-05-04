Priyanka Chopra suffers 'oops moment' at Met Gala 2023 after party but Nick Jonas saves her | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made heads turn with their stunning looks on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023 and its after-party. They continued to showcase their impeccable fashion sense, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present at the after-party. Several photos and videos from the fashion event are still doing the rounds on social media. And now a video where Nick is seen saving his wife from falling after she loses her balance while walking, is here.

For the Met Gala 2023 after-party, Priyanka wore a hot red shirt dress with a thigh-high slit and paired her red collar dress with a black tie and high pump heels. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in a black blazer and loose pants with sneakers. The actress while making her way inside the venue, lost her balance while walking and was about to fall when Nick held her and saved her from falling. Take a look

Another video from the event was shared by Nick on TikTok from their car. The two were seated on each side and they mimicked Doja Cat's MET Gala interview during which the rapper said ‘meow’ in response to the interviewer's questions. While Nick played the interviewer in the video, Priyanka simply responded with ‘meow’ to all his questions. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra slays in thigh high-slit gown with dramatic trail; twins in black with Nick

On the red carpet, Nick and Priyanka spoke to Emma Chamberlain and said that the Met Gala was like 'the beginning of our love story.' Emma asked Priyanka and Nick if this was like a date night for them and Nick replied, "It is. And for us, it is like the beginning of our love story." Nick recalled that it happened "6-7 years" ago. Priyanka revealed, "We walked the carpet, my first Met and Nick was kind enough to escort me on behalf of Ralph Lauren at that time." Adding to this, when Emma commented that they "kind of fell in love here," Nick nodded in affirmation and Priyanka said, "I think so. Maybe. It’s a special carpet for us.

This year's theme for Met Gala 2023 was"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

