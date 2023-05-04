Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra reveals she went into depression after botched nose job, lost 3 movies

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about how a botched nose surgery had a negative impact on her mental health. In recent months, Priyanka Chopra has made startling discoveries about both her personal and professional lives. Priyanka Chopra, 40, recently discussed the "dark phase" of her life on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM. When Priyanka had a polyp in her nasal cavity removed, she revealed that her life was turned upside down.

In the interview, she revealed that “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression”. She claims the surgeon accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose and caused it to collapse, leading her to be fired from three movies. The actress further added that during that period it was difficult for her to leave her home. Her late father, however, encouraged her to go under the knife again for corrective surgery.

The Quantico actress continued by thanking her father, saying that he "held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence." Anil Sharma, a Bollywood director best known for directing Gadar, was also honored by Priyanka Chopra for giving her an acting role after she lost three different movie projects as a result of surgery.

In a previous interview, Priyanka Chopra also said she felt "pushed into a corner" in Bollywood and that no one was casting her. She admitted that she wanted to take a sabbatical from Bollywood because she had become weary of politics. She later relocated to Hollywood and debuted in the music business in 2012 with the track "In My City."

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka was recently seen at Met Gala 2023 with singer-husband Nick Jonas. She is now busy with the promotions of her Hollywood film Love Again, and attended its New York premiere on Wednesday with co-star Sam Heughan.

