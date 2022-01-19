Deleted scene of Andrew Garfield's Amazing SpiderMan 2 with alternate ending goes viral, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHRISDADEVIANT Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone in Amazing Spider-Man 2

Highlights Andrew Garfield appeared as the web-slinging superhero in Amazing SpiderMan film series

Of late, a deleted scene from Amazing SpiderMan 2 with a different ending is going viral

In the video, Peter Parker is seen talking to his father Richard Parker

Actor Andrew Garfield, who played superhero Spider-Man in the 2012 film 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and its 2014 sequel is once making headlines after he made a cameo in the recently released Spider-Man film, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. As fans continue to argue who the best web-slinging superhero is among Tobey Maguire, Garfield and Tom Holland, a deleted scene from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with an alternate ending has gone viral on the Internet. In the six-minute video clip, Peter is seen meeting his father Richard Parker in a graveyard. The scene is an emotional rollercoaster ride for the duo as they mull over the loss of their loved ones.

After watching the video, fans are convinced that if this scene was included in the movie, the ranking of Spider-Man films would have changed and Andrew Garfield starrer would have gained many more fans. Commenting on the video on YouTube, a user wrote, "It will never fail to blow my mind on why they removed this, millions of people still don't even know this exists! Powerful acting by Garfield (sic)," another said, "You can prefer Tobey or Tom and I can completely understand that, but there's no way Spiderman had a better actor than Garfield. His performance was perfect!"

"The fact that this scene exists and I found out just NOW... Andrew is an exceptional actor and he delivers the BEST emotionally packed performances. You can just FEEL the pain emanating from Peter, the internal struggle, the hopelessness. He MAKES you FEEL all that too. It's an outstanding skill that very few actors have out there. Hats off to this man (sic)," noted a third user. "That scene makes the whole movie feel complete. It gives a purpose for all the research he did and all the time he spent trying to find Richard Parker. It makes the end of the movie more emotional than it already was. Even the soundtrack, too. They might have a good reason behind why they removed it, but truly, Andrew got robbed. It's Oscar worthy (sic)," said another. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which recently collected Rs 263 crore at the India box-office, is set for an extended theatrical run as it will continue to exclusively play in cinemas for at least the next two months.