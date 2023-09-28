DC New Universe: James Gunn confirms three superhero characters to continue their roles

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM DC Studios president James Gunn

James Gunn's new DC Universe will be full of surprises. The new president of DC Studios took to social media and confirmed it on social media that three existing superhero characters will be returning in upcoming projects.

He took to threads and said that "Xolo Mariduena will continue playing Blue Beetle in the DCU, as Viola Davis will Amanda Waller and John Cena will be a peacemaker." Fans asked if the returning actors will be playing new versions of the same characters.

In response, he said, "Nothing is canon unit Creature Commandos next year- a sort of aperitif to the DCU- & then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that. It's a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think it's okay to be confused about what's happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet. "And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they've played in other stories and some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows & animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until DC and Legacy, James Gunn added.

For the unversed, DCU will officially begin with Creature Commandors, which is scheduled to release in 2024. Written by James Gunn, the animated series cast will include Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova, Indira Varma, Zoe Chao, Alan Tudyk, David Harbour and Sean Gunn among others. Whereas, Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025. The film will star David Coresnwet as Man of Steel aka Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

