Animal teaser: Ranbir Kapoor impresses in never-seen-before intense avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film

The teaser for Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' is out. Released on the actor's birthday, the teaser promises an intense, thrilling, and action-packed film. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, took to his social media and dropped the much-awaited teaser, raising expectations for what looks like a fierce and gritty action movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a new and intense role. 'Animal' appears to be a dark and gripping tale that explores the complexities of familial relationships within a high-stakes underworld setting, promising a compelling cinematic experience for the audience.

Based on the glimpse, it appears that Ranbir is portraying the character of a formidable and merciless gangster. He is seen engaging in one-man combat against the men. 'Animal' delves into a tumultuous father-son relationship, set against the backdrop of the ruthless underworld, where extreme violence pushes the protagonist towards becoming a psychopath. The teaser offers a glimpse into the film's intriguing storyline. It begins with a conversation between Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir, discussing the prospect of having children. Which later provides a glimpse into Ranbir's character's complex relationship with his aggressive father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor.

Ranbir's character offers Rashmika the chance to ask him anything, with a promise that she can never speak about his father. This sets the stage for a narrative filled with action, bloodshed, intense car chases, and Bobby Deol as Ranbir's formidable adversary.

About Animal

The anticipation for the film was built up through the release of first-look posters featuring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in the recent days. Tripti Dimri is also part of the film and plays a significant role. The official announcement for 'Animal' was made by T-Series on January 1, 2021, through a video that featured the star cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga as the director.

Animal was scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, but was pushed to December 1, 2023, due to pending post-production work. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

