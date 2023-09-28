Alia Bhatt showers love on Ranbir Kapoor; drops unseen mushy photos on actor's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor turned a year wised today. The highly acclaimed actor known for his versatility and acting prowess in the Bollywood, was born on September 28, 1982. He made his acting debut with the film 'Saawariya' in 2007, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Over the years, he has delivered several remarkable films like Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sanju, and others. Now, on the celebratory occasion, Alia Bhatt dropped a special post for her husband-actor featuring their unseen lovable photos.

Sharing the pics, Alia wrote, "my love..my best friend.. my happiest place..as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. all I’d like to say is..happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical." Earlier, Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor had also taken to her Instagram handle to wish the 'Animal' actor. It is Ranbir Kapoor’s first birthday after after welcoming daughter Raha last year with Alia.

Neetu Kapoor shared glimpses from the Ranbir's midnight birthday celebration, where in the cake's caption read, "Happy Birthday Raha’s Papa." Recently Ranbir Kapoor was spotted wearing a personalised cap with Raha’s name and a teddy bear on it for Ganpati darshan.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOORNeetu Kapoor's wish for Ranbir Kapoor

Animal Teaser Out

On Ranbir birthday, the teaser for his film 'Animal' was out. It promises an intense, thrilling, and action-packed film. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, took to his social media and dropped the much-awaited teaser, raising expectations for what looks like a fierce and gritty action movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a new and intense role. 'Animal' appears to be a dark and gripping tale that explores the complexities of familial relationships within a high-stakes underworld setting, promising a compelling cinematic experience for the audience. The film was scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, but was pushed to December 1, 2023, due to pending post-production work. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

About Ranbir Kapoor

He gained widespread recognition and critical acclaim for his roles in films like 'Wake Up Sid,' 'Barfi' and 'Raajneeti.' However, it was his portrayal of Jordan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar' (2011) that established him as one of the leading actors of his generation. His performance earned him numerous awards and accolades. Some of his commercially successful films include 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,' 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' and 'Sanju,' a biographical film in which he portrayed the controversial Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

