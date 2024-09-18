Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik breaks off engagement with fiancée Amira after 6 months due to cultural differences

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik breaks off engagement

Abdu Rozik, who became famous by being a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, surprised his fans earlier this year by announcing his engagement to 19-year-old Amira, a resident of Sharjah, UAE. However, now after six months, he has broken his engagement with his fiancée due to cultural differences.

This is why Abdu's engagement broke

Recently, while talking to a media house, Abdu said that as their relationship progressed, they faced some cultural differences, which ultimately influenced this decision. "I am known as a determined person. Every day I go through some troubles and face many difficulties. In such a situation, a mentally strong partner is needed for this," said the Bigg Boss 16 contestant.

The social media sensation further said that he gives credit for his success in fully embracing himself. "I am who I am in front of all of you. I am very grateful for my health and because of who I am, you all know me and you have supported me at every turn, which has helped me become so famous," the Tajikistani playback singer said.

Here's what Abdu has to say to his fans

Apart from this, Abdu said that he believes that he will find love again when the right time comes. He thanked the fans and said, "I thank everyone for your support and best wishes right now." However, Abdu's decision has definitely shocked his fans because Abdu's fans were eagerly waiting for his marriage. One user wrote, 'No problem, you will definitely find love in life ahead.' Another user wrote, 'I am sad for Chhote Bhaijaan.' Another user wrote, 'We are with you at every time Abdu.'

