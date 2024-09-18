The Great Indian Kapil Show S2: When Karan Johar called Alia Bhatt his 'first daughter', see her reaction

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Jigra.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to premiere with its second season on Netflix. The makers of the show unveiled a promo of its first episode of the season wherein the starcast of Jigra, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, along with the film's co-produce Karan Johar are seen gracing the show. In a segment of the promo, host Kapil Sharma is asking Karan whether he consider Alia as his friend, daughter or aunt. In reply, the filmmaker said, he considers Alia as his 'first daughter', following which he kisses the actress on her forehead.

See the promo:

Earlier this month, the makers of the celebrity chat show unveiled its first trailer, showcasing a glimpse of the stars who will be seen gracing the new season. These stars include Jr NTR, Rohit Sharma, Maheep Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, among several others.

In the promo, Alia is also seen having a fun banter with Kiku Sharda, who is impersonating the actress from Gangubai Kathiawadi, following which she recreates her popular dialogue from Gully Boy. In another part of the trailer, Sunil Grover as Guthi calls Alia by her name, to which the actress corrects him, saying ''Alia Bhatt Kapoor.''

About TGIKS

The new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to commence on September 21 and will air a new episode every Saturday on Netflix. The first season too began on the platform in March this year and concluded after 13 episodes in June. The first season featured several popular personalities from the sports and film fraternity including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ed Sheeran, Kartik Aaryan, Sanya Mirza, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Iyer, Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

