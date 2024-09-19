Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares BTS video from Citadel Season 2 sets, says 'Nadia is back' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The first season of Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel premiered last year on Prime VIdeo.

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas began shooting for the second season of her popular Prime Video spy action series, Citadel. After sharing the update with fans, PeeCee shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Citadel. In the BTS video, the actress can be seen shooting herself with her phone on the sets. Priyanka also shared how she is travelling from one point to the other on the sets on a golf cart, her food, her injuries and more. ''Nadia is back. #CitadelS2,'' she wrote in the caption.

See the video:

Soon after Priyanka shared the BTS video, her fans couldn't keep calm and chimed into the comment section. One user wrote, ''Baddass Nadia is rocking again!'' ''Let’s go!!! been waiting for Nadia to come back!!'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Cant wait for this season and Nadia Sinh back in action mode all the very best @priyankachopra for this one PCManiac love always citadel 2 here we come.''

About the series

The first season of the spy action series came out on Prime Video last year with six episodes. Also starring Richard Madden in the lead role, Citadel is one of the most expensive TV shows of all time and is reportedly made with a budget of USD 300 million. The show was also renewed for the second season in March last year, with Joe Russo announced as the director of all the episodes in the next season.

Not only this but several non-English spin-off series have also been announced. The Italian version of the series is titled Citadel: Diana and its Indian version is named Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Meanwhile, Priyanka on the personal front recently celebrated her husband Nick Jonas's birthday in London where he performed live for the audience at a concert.

Also Read: Coldplay confirms India tour after 9 years as part of their 'Music Of The Spheres' world tour