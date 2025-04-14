CM Yogi says Uttar Pradesh emerged as growth engine by contributing to country's development Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the recent growth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "Uttar Pradesh is no more an ailing state. It is now the second biggest state in terms of economy," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that his state has emerged as the growth engine of India by contributing to the country's development and realising the vision of a developed India.

While addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting, he stated that Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to have succeeded in more than doubling its GSDP and per capita income.

He alleged that the previous governments had destroyed the state's economy, reducing per capita income to below the national average."Over the past 8 years, people in India and overseas have seen how the state is changing," he said.

He attributed the recent growth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "Uttar Pradesh is no more an ailing state. It is now the second biggest state in terms of economy," he said.

"Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the growth engine of India for the development of the country and realising the vision of a developed India. This is probably the first state in the country that has succeeded in more than doubling its GSDP and per capita income," the chief minister said.

The chief minsiter also added that the growth in the state has only been possible due to investor-friendly policies, abolishing unwanted norms, and providing congenial law and order for investors.

He also claimed that his state has become a revenue surplus state, which, under the previous government, was unable to pay its employees' salaries on time.

"Leakages of funds have been stopped, technology has been used, reforms introduced at various points, garnered people's confidence. Uttar Pradesh is marching forward in all the fields today," the CM told the FICCI meeting.

(With inputs from ANI)