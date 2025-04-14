Nagpur: Doctor kills professor wife over character suspicion, held along with brother Nagpur police arrested a doctor and his brother for the premeditated murder of his wife, a professor, initially staged as a robbery.

In a shocking turn of events, Nagpur police have cracked the murder case of Dr. Archana Rahule, an assistant professor at Government Medical College and Hospital, arresting her husband and brother-in-law for orchestrating her brutal killing. The incident, initially disguised as a robbery, has revealed deep-rooted domestic discord and a premeditated act of violence.

Dr. Archana was found dead in her home in Ladikar Layout, Nagpur, on April 12. Her husband, Dr. Anil Rahule, a faculty member at a private medical college in Raipur, reported the death, suggesting that a robbery might have led to her murder. However, inconsistencies in his statements and the decomposed state of the body raised suspicions.

"From the start, there were red flags," said a senior police official. "The body’s condition clearly indicated that the murder had occurred days before the alarm was raised."

As the investigation progressed, police learned that Dr. Anil had frequent disputes with his wife, driven by mistrust and suspicions about her character. He allegedly subjected her to physical abuse during their arguments, which escalated in recent months.

According to the police, Dr. Anil conspired with his brother, Raju Rahule, to kill Archana. On April 9, Raju was called to their Nagpur residence. While Anil held his wife by her legs, Raju reportedly struck her on the head with an iron rod, resulting in her death. The duo then locked the house using the central locking system and fled.

Dr. Anil returned three days later and raised an alarm, attempting to create the impression of a recent robbery-turned-homicide. His suspicious behavior, including pretending to faint during questioning, further drew police attention.

During interrogation, Dr. Anil confessed to the crime, leading to the arrest of both him and his brother. Authorities are now probing whether additional motives or individuals were involved in the crime.

The incident has sent shockwaves through both the medical and local communities, shedding light on the dark reality of domestic abuse behind closed doors. Police investigations are ongoing.

(PTI inputs)