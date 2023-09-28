Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beats Pathaan, becomes highest grossing Hindi film ever

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is one of the biggest hits for the actor in years.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel made their fans wait for over 21 years for the sequel of Gadar. The film was finally released in August 2023 and received immense love from the audience, creating a havoc at the box office. The film shattered several records and now has also become the highest grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan lifetime collections. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the film, mentioning the collections week-wise.

Check out his post:

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to co-produce her next project Jigra with Karan Johar; film to release on THIS date

In the post, Taran informed that Gadar 2 currently stadns at Rs 524.75 crore which is slightly more than Pathaan's Rs 524.53 crore. In its seventh week till Wednesday, Gadar 2 collected Rs 2.75 crore.

Even if Gadar 2 has managed to clinch the top spot, this achievement is expected to not last for long. Another film of Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan, is inches closer to cross Gadar 2 record of highest grossing Hindi film. Jawan's currently nett domestic box office collection is at Rs 519.69 crore. It is expected to beat Gadar 2 by the end of the coming weekend.

About Gadar 2

Directed and prodcued by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is the sequel to the 2001 release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In the film, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their role from the OG film.

The sequel continues with the story of Tara Singh and Sakina post-Independence. During the 'Crush India' campaign in 1971, their son gets imprisoned in Pakistan, leaving no choice for Tara Singh to travel to the neighbouring country and rescue his son.

Also Read: Govinda was never approached for Sunny Deol's 'Gadar', clarifies Anil Sharma: 'Bechare unko nahi...'

The film is expected to land on the OTT platform next month.

Latest Entertainment News