Citadel trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden's actioner gives an inside story of spy world

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in Citadel

Priyank Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller definitely promise an action-packed journey. Priyanka has been treating her fans by sharing glimpses of her upcoming project. Earlier the first trailer created a buzz among her fans and now the second trailer has been released. We can witness the out-of-the-box action sequences and fierce avatars of Priyanka and Richard Madden. The first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

In the trailer, Priyanka looks red hot in a spy avatar. Her action sequence is the cherry on the cake. The sequences appear excellent, as one would anticipate. The chemistry between Priyanka and Richard Madden seems fantastic. The trailer undoubtedly offers you a hint that the film will be interesting to watch.

Watch the trailer here:

The upcoming spy-thriller is created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. The series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Priyanka talked about his character in the series. “I’m a goofball, so what was the biggest challenge for me was to be really cool. This was physically demanding, emotionally demanding, but it’s such a fun show to be a part of. It kind of blew my mind. This is something that’s never been attempted on television before, and just the social experiment and the audacity of it was just so exciting to me.”

Citadel trailer 1:

Meanwhile, The Indian installment of Citadel, helmed by Raj and DK, features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Also, it will have spin-off series in many countries, including Mexico and Italy. On the work front, Priyanka will also be seen in the romantic comedy Love Again opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion later this year. She is also supposed to begin filming Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar, with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recollects not wanting to get out of bed after divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Also Read: Mrs. Undercover trailer OUT: Radhika Apte's spy avatar as a housewife is all about women empowerment | Watch

Latest Hollywood News