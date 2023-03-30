Samantha Ruth Prabhu recollects not wanting to get out of bed after divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on her divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. The actress recently revealed that she was having a difficult time after she and Naga Chaitanya decided to split. After such a significant shift in her life, the actress has consistently put her best foot forward and maintained a tough spine. In a new interview, she admitted that there were days when she couldn't get out of bed and was at her lowest point.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Samantha was praised for managing the backlash from her divorce announcement so gently. She replied, "Maybe from a third person’s point of view it’s that, I was just being myself. I don’t know any other way to react. Nobody else is deciding for me, there’s no one in my head, it’s my natural reaction."

She further said, "I see all of the lows, all the days I didn’t want to get out of bed, I see the crying, I see the constant asking my mom if I’m going to be okay. That’s not superhuman strength. There’s a little girl in there as well, who is weak and wants to get better."

Samantha further went on to say, "I was in a very, very dark place during the toughest times of this condition. You name it, I had the most darkest thoughts. And then I realised that I’m not going to do anything about these dark thoughts. If I’m not going to let it destroy me, it means that I’m going to have to start putting one step forward. And every day after that, I took it one step at a time, and I’ve had amazing people, family and close friends, who’ve stood by me every single day."

Meanwhile, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Shakuntalam, which is helmed by Gunasekhar and will hit theatres on April 14, 2023. The actress will also be seen in the Indian installment of the American spy-thriller Citadel which also stars Varun Dhawan.

Also read: Mrs. Undercover trailer OUT: Radhika Apte's spy avatar as a housewife is all about women empowerment | Watch

Also read: Chatrapathi Teaser Out: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer appears to be an action-packed mass entertainer

Latest Entertainment News