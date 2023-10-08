British filmmaker Terence Davies known for films The Deep Blue Sea, House of Mirth dies at 77

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER British filmmaker Terence Davies

British director Terence Davies died at his home after a brief illness. A statement was posted on social media. Along with the picture of him, the caption read, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Terence Davies, who died peacefully at home after a short illness, today."Quotes were shared in the memory of the late filmmaker. "Pulvis et Umbra Sumus 'We are but dust and shadows' (Horace), the message continued. And if thou wilt, remember, and if thou wilt, forget". (Christina Rossetti) Terence Davies (1945-2023).

Terence Davies was born in Kensington, Liverpool on November 10, 1945, as the youngest of ten children of working-class Catholic parents. Terence Davies was a British screenwriter, film director and novelist. He is best known as the writer and director of autobiographical films including Distant Voices, Still Lives in 1988, The Long Day Closes in 1992 and the collage film Time and the City in 2008, as well as the literary adaptations such as The House of Mirth in 2000. Davies was widely hailed by critics as one of the greatest British directors of his generation.

Davies's next feature film, The Deep Blue Sea was based on the play by Terence Rattigan. The film was met with widespread acclaim and won several accolades.Davies eventually found finance for Sunset Song in 2012 and it went into production in 2014. In October 2014 the film went into post-production. It was released in 2015. Davies's next film was A Quiet Passion was based on the life of the American poet Emily Dickinson. His last film, Benediction was in 2021, which tells the story of the British war poet and memoirist Siegfried Sassoon.

