Bhagavanth Kesari trailer out: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film promises massy dialogues, action-packed scenes

The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Nandamuri Balakrishna's highly anticipated film Bhagavanth Kesari. The trailer begins with Nandamuri Balakrishna's motivation for her niece to join the army. However, his stern and very strict methods make her drift away from him. As the trailer progresses, Bhagavanth Kesari finds himself face to face with a powerful industrialist, whom he has to fight and defeat. Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is going to be filled with powerful dialogues and action-packed scenes. This film will be a roller-coaster ride and will be blended with emotional scenes.

Balakrishna’s makeover, screen presence, and swag is unsurpassable. He, as always, brings an inimitable charisma to the screen, instantly capturing the audience's attention from the opening scene. Sreeleela got a meaty role as Bhagavanth’s niece and that factor brings freshness to the narrative. The bonding of Balakrishna and Sreeleela is the selling point. Arjun Rampal appeared as a powerful antagonist, while the trailer also showed Kajal Aggarwal. Balakrishna’s character is seen in a never-before character.

The trailer launch event was held in Warangal. Vamsi Paidipally and Gopichand Malineni were among the guests who attended it.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi and stars Sreleela, Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal among others. The film's music is composed by SS Thaman. Bhagavanth Kesari is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer, of the movie that has fights by V Venkat. The film is set to release in theatres on October 19.

