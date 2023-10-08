Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki garners attention with his appearance fees for film Hopeless

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki's diverse roles in series and films have brought the attention of netizens and fans can't stop admiring him. The actor has garnered attention for his fees in the upcoming film Hopeless, which he revealed during the 28th Busan International Film Festival. His latest project premiered at Busan International Film Festival on October 7. Despite being a top-rated actor, he didn't charge any fees as he was fascinated and curious to be a part of the movie. In an interview with Korea Herald, he said "I wanted to bring this rough story to the screen without changing its charms".

Hopeless is a South Korean neo-noir film directed by Kim Chang-hoon, tells the story of a teenage boy, Yeong-gyu, who while wanting to escape from his hellish reality meets the middle boss of a local gang, Chi-geon and ends up in the world of crime. The film also stars Hong Xa-bin, and Bibi among others. It premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11.

For the unversed, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor who rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkuwan Scandal in 2010 and the variety show Running Man from 2010-20111, as one of the original cast members. He has showcased his versatility in various series including Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, Vincenzo and Reborn Rich among others. He has also worked in various films including A Werewolf Boy, The Battleship Island and Space Sweepers among others.

