Watch: Nushrratt Bharuccha back from Israel, gets emotional as she returns to Mumbai

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally returned to Mumbai. after she was stranded for several hours in Israel. She was in Israel to attend the Haifa film festival when the country was attacked by Palestinian militant group Hamas, leaving many citizens dead and thousands injured. The film festival went on from September 28 to October 7. Nushrrat after landing in Mumbai was seen stepping out of the airport after the worrisome ordeal.

According to IndiaTv sources, Nushrat Bharuch and her team member said that as soon as she left for the airport, she became very nervous after seeing the sound and picture of the rocket falling. After the ordeal, she was in a lot of shock and became emotional as soon as she met her family. In the video, the actress looks tired and distressed as she proceeds to her car. Incidentally, Nushrrat Bharuccha's recent situation is similar to the plot of her film Akelli. In the film, her character is seen getting stranded in a war-torn country and it shows her story of courage and survival before she is eventually evacuated.

Nushrrat Bharuccha made her acting debut with a minor role in the Television series Kittie Party in 2002. The actress got her first Hindi film with Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006. She rose to fame after starring in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Nushrrat Bharuccha has worked in several films including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Chhorii, Ram Setu and Selfiee among others.

