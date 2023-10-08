Tejas Trailer OUT: Kangana Ranaut as Air Force pilot embarks on a mission against terrorism

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Kangana Ranaut to play Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas

The much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas was unveiled today, October 8, on the occasion of Air Force Day. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. In the film, Kangana will be seen playing the role of an Air Force pilot.

The trailer of the film is being called India's first aerial action movie. The trailer opens with several IAF fighter jets in combat. Moving forward in the trailer, it is revealed that an Indian spy has been caught in Pakistan, following which Kangana volunteers to embark on the rescue mission.

The actor took to her social media accounts to share the trailer and wrote, ''Ab aasman se dushman pe waar hoga, ab jung ka elaan hoga! Ye woh Bharat hai, jisko chhedoge toh woh chhodega nahi!''

Watch the trailer:

In her post, she also wished India's air warriors on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day and called them ''fearless warriors of the skies.''

Ahead of the trailer release, Kangana unveiled a special video and captioned it, ''Are you ready for this mission? Decode the above code to unveil this classified information! Comment below your answers! #TejasTrailer out soon. #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi #Tejas in cinemas on 27th October.''

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches airport in Israel safely after Indian Embassy's help

About the film Tejas

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 27. Apart from Kangana, it also stars Varun Mitra, Veenah Naair, Anshul Chauhan, Anuj Khurana, Mirko Quani, and Rohed Khan. The trailer of the film is a visual spectacle evoking a sense of patriotism with its impactful dialogues. In the trailer, Kangana looks fierce and her courageous character surely ignite excitement among moviegoers.

Latest Bollywood News