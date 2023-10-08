Sunday, October 08, 2023
     
Nushrratt Bharuccha goes MISSING in Israel; her team unable to contact the actor amid Hamas attack

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor recently went to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. Amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, the actor's team is unable to contact and trace her since Saturday's afternoon.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Written By : Aseem Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: October 08, 2023 9:00 IST
Nushrratt Bharucha
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nushrratt Bharucha attended Haifa International Film Festival recently

Bollywood diva Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently went to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, has been stuck in the country. Israel is currently in distress after a conflict between them and Palestine began when multiple rockets were launched from different locations by Hamas. Since then, Nushrratt's team is unable to contact and trace her. 

As per a report by India TV journalist, the last conversation that took place between the actor and her team was in the afternoon when Nushrratt told that she was in the basement with everyone.

There has been no contact since then.

