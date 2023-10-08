Akshay Kumar, B Praak reunite for Mission Raniganj's song 'Jeetenge'; actor REVEALS release date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role

Akshay Kumar on Sunday surprised fans when he teased with a song from his latest offering Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The song is titled 'Jeetenge' and also marks third collaboration of actor with popular singer B Praak.

Akshay took to his social media handles and shared the motion poster of his character from the film with B Praak's vocal in the background. Along with the motion poster, the actor wrote, ''Hum saath chale toh #Jeetenge.'' He even shared the release date of the song and revealed that the song tomorrow, October 8.

Check out the motion poster of the song:

The music of the song is composed by Arko and lyrics is penned down by Dr Kumar Vishwas.

Mission Raniganj's Review

Akshay Kumar does not look like Akshay Kumar in this film. He has worked very hard on the character. From look to language, everything is different. Looking at Akshay Kumar's character in this film, it would not be wrong to say that now Akshay is leaving aside the obsession of box office and focusing on choosing legitimate stories.

Read the complete review of the film by Sarika Swaroop here.

Also Read: 'Don't want to fight', says Akshay Kumar on OTT release of OMG 2 with 27 cuts

More details about Mission Raniganj

The film revolves around the horrific incident of the collapse of Raniganj coalfields in 1989. In the film, Akshay plays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 65 trapped miners at the coalfields. Mission Raniganj is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who previously collaborated with Akshay for Rustom (2016).

Latest Bollywood News