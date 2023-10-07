'Don't want to fight': Akshay Kumar on OTT release of OMG 2 with 27 cuts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of OMG 2

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2, which released in cinemas on August 11, is finally arriving on OTT. The film is based on sex education and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested over 25 cuts prior to its theatrical release. Now, Akshay, who played the messenger of Lord Shiva in the film, has opened up on the matter and said that he has not idea about the rules and don't want to fight.''

In an interview with India Today, the actor reacted on the edits suggested by the Censor Board and said, ''I don't want to fight. I have no idea about the rules. I didn't get into the rulebook. If they thought it was an adult film, then... did you all feel it is an adult film? Whoever we have shown the film to, they loved it. I made it for youngsters and I'm happy it is coming on Netflix and I'm happy about it. That's it. The important thing is that people should know about it.''

Talking about his previous releases, based on taboo topics like Padman, the 56-year-old actor said, ''I did a film on sanitary pads at a time when nobody would dare to hold a sanitary pad in their hand, people weren't ready to touch it. I was standing with someone, I won't name them, I was the chief guest at an event. That person came to me and whispered in my ears not to give a pad to him because ‘Acchha nahi lagta’, this is the kind of thinking.''

Meanwhile, OMG 2, which released alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 performed well at the box office. The film also featured Yami Gautam in pivotal role. Akshay's latest release titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was released in cinemas on October 5.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan becomes FIRST Hindi film to gross over Rs 1,100 cr globally

Latest Bollywood News