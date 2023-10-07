Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer becomes FIRST Hindi film to gross over Rs 1,100 cr globally

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jawan released in cinemas on September 7

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, remains unstoppable even after 30 days of its theatrical release. The film has now added one more feather to its cap by grossing over Rs 1,100 crore globally. With this feat, Jawan has also become the only Hindi film to achieve this milestone. Its total gross worldwide box office collection currently stands at Rs 1,103.27 crore with contribution of Rs 733.37 crore from domestic box office. The film minted Rs 369.90 crore from overseas market.

Red Chillies Entertainment on Friday evening shared film's box office figures on its social media accounts and wrote, ''Jawan. Making & breaking box office records every day!''

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second offering of 2023 after Pathaan, which was also a mega-blockbuster and is among the top 3 highest grossing Hindi film's list.

About the film Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year after Pathaan. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in cinemas in June but was postponed for two months due to pending post-production work, mainly involving visual effects. Talking about its performance at the box office, Jawan has become SRK's second film of the year to have crossed the prestigious Rs 1,000 crore mark in gross worldwide collections.

