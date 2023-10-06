WATCH: Raj Kundra turns stand-up comedian, netizen says 'sahi khel gaya'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Raj Kundra's biopic is in the works

Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty, is again in headlines but this time not for his biopic. Now, the businessman has turned a stand-up comedian and performed his stint in front of the audience by calling himself 'sasta Kanye West'.

Ever since, Raj has been in the news for being allegedly involved in the pornography case, he has been making public appearance wearing different specially designed masks. Even during Ganpati celebrations, he was seen in a mask and now is popularly known as the maskman. In his recent stand-up, he again performed wearing a mask and as per the short clip shared by himself on Instagram, he began the show by taking dig at himself by calling himself 'sasta Kanye West', 'Shilpa ka pati' and more.

Watch the viral video:

He even asked the audience to leave for 10 minutes if anyone has a problem with sexual jokes. When none of the audience member walked out, he termed the audience as ''tharki.''

He then talked about his journey and said that he started working as a taxi driver at the tender age of 18. At 21, he built an empire of Pashmina shawl.

In the end of the video, he said, ''Mera Kaam hamesha se kapde chadhane ka tha, utarne ka nahi,'' following which 'The Boyz' appears on the screen with Imagine Dragons song of the same title being played in the background.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 - Anupamaa actor to participate in Salman Khan-hosted show? Here's what we know

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''This deserves to go viral.'' Another on commented, ''Turning negatives into positives like a boss!''

A third user wrote, ''sahi khel gaya.''

A few days ago, Raj posted a video of him in different masks from his public appearances in the last two years. In the post, he even hinted that his popularity as a Maskman has a 'story.'

A film based on his life is currently in the works. He will reportedly act in the film, making his acting debut.

Latest Entertainment News