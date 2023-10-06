Bigg Boss 17: Anupamaa actor to participate in Salman Khan-hosted show? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sagar Parekh recently quit Anupamaa

Salman Khan is all geared up for the new season of popular reality television show Bigg Boss. The 17th edition of the show will commence from October 15 with new contestants, twists, and house. A promo was unveiled by the show's makers recently informing fans about a new concept in the upcoming season. Several names of possible contestants have been doing rounds since last few weeks and one of them is Sagar Parekh, who recently left the popular family drama Anupamaa.

Who is Sagar Parekh?

The actor played the role of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Vanraj's (Sudhanshu Pandey) younger son, Samar. His character died while saving Anuj's life on the show. After leaving the show, several reports of him participating in Bigg Boss 17 surfaced online.

As per a report by TimesNowNews.com, the actor has confirmed that he has been appraoched for the reality show but he is still in talks with its makers. ''I have not yet made up my mind to do the show,'' the portal reported quoting the actor. ''Also, my parents are against it. Hence, I am still confused about it,'' he added.

He even revealed that he is also in talks with makers of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa's lead star Rupali shared a heartfelt note for Sagar on his exit from the show. ''It is heartbreaking and emotionally draining and exhausting as Anupamaa bids farewell to her precious child … but my genuine love for you as a person has made it so much more believable for me to do,'' she wrote.

About Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan will again be hosting the new season of Bigg Boss and it will be his 14th consecutive season. A lot of names of popular personalities have been circulating online, who might participate in BB17 including Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Shailesh Lodha, Divyanka Tripathi, Pooja Bhatt, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Jay Soni, Monika Bhadoriya and Manisha Rani, among others.

The new season will commence from October 15 and is expected to run till January, 2024.

