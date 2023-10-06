Leo: Thalapathy Vijay's film trailer creates HISTORY, beats actor's Bigil records

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Official poster of Leo

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo's trailer was finally unveiled by its makers on Thursday, October 5. The much-awaited trailer showcased the world of Leo and how he deals with his struggles. Fans of Vijay have been eagerly waiting for the trailer release and soon after it was unveiled online, it started trending high on every major social media platform. The trailer even shattered major records such as it became the fastest Indian film trailer to garner 1 million likes on YouTube.

Within five minutes, the trailer had over one million views on YouTube and crossed the two-million mark in under 15 minutes. Not only this, the trailer even created history by garnering over 1 million likes in under 21 minutes. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the film shared a post on achieving this milestone. The post mentioned a minute-by-minute number of likes the trailer achieved after its release on the platform. Earlier, Vijay's film Bigil achieved this feat in 58 minutes.

About Leo trailer

In the trailer, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen in a blood-soaked massy avatar named Leo Das. The trailer begins with fast cuts of the Kashmir valley featuring an encounter between police and gangsters. Looking at the trailer, it can be perceived that Leo turns into a blood-thirsty beast, who is looking out for his enemies after he sees threat for his family.

After 12 hours of its release, the trailer has garnered over 25 million views on YouTube so far.

About the film

Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Anurag Kashyap, Priya Anand, Trisha Krishnan, Mysskin, and Baby Antony in key roles. The film is also the second collaboration of the lead actor and the director after Master, which was released in 2021.

The music of Leo has been composed by Anirudh Ravinchander. Leo has been co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagdish Palaniswamy.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut slams Himachal govt, claims she failed to donate for state relief fund after several attempts

Latest Entertainment News