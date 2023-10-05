Kangana Ranaut slams Himachal govt, claims she failed to donate for state relief fund after several attempts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut slammed the Himachal Pradesh govt after she claimed that her several attempts to donate money to the state disaster fund had failed. The actress even took to social media and shared screenshots of failed attempts. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "My finance team and I are trying to donate for Himachal floods disaster lekin guess what wahan ki government se 'aapda kosh' operate nahi ho raha hai. After trying 50-60 times the whole day my team could only donate some amount and more is not going through. Such a shame. #himachalfloods".

For the unversed, in the month of August, Kangana Ranaut had highlighted the state's dysfunctional system while expressing her condolences to the victims. She wrote, "People in Himachal Pradesh facing rare catastrophe and there is no end to heavy rain and floods, mountains are sliding and collapsing everywhere and there is no electricity or water for days now, the total system has shattered...my heart goes out to mountain people....and I am constantly praying for their well being".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut has a series of films including Tejas and Emergency. Her recent release Chandramukhi 2, is doing great at the box office. The film was written and directed by P. Vasu and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. It also stars Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, and Lakshmi Menon.

In Tejas, she will be playing the role of fighter pilot. The film is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. In Emergency, Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, and will be released on November 24. Her last project as producer was Tiku Weds Sheru, which featured Nawazuddin Siqqiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

Also read: Allu Arjun to have his wax twin at Madame Tussauds Dubai, first glimpse out

Also read: Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor Choi Hyun Wook apologises to fans for his inappropriate behaviour

Latest Entertainment News