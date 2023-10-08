Shark Tank India 3: After OYO Rooms' Ritesh Agarwal, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal joins the show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepinder Goyal in Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3 is building up excitement every week ahead of its premiere. Last week, OYO Rooms' founder Ritesh Agarwal joined the show as the new Shark. Now, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has become the newest Shark on the show. He has joined Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal for the third season.

The official Instagram handle of the show on Saturday shared a behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.

Check out the post:

The post also mentioned that Deepinder joined the show in its third shoot schedule. In the post, the makers of the show also assured fans of an 'exciting shark update and reveal' next week.

On the other hand, Deepinder on his Instagram account wrote, ''All growth comes from discomfort. I am here to learn, step outside my comfort zone, and add my two special cents to something crazy.''

Earlier, Ritesh shared his excitement on joining the show as Shark said this has been his long-standing goal in life. ''Whenever the opportunity presented itself, it made me extremely happy to connect with, mentor and back entrepreneurs at every stage of their own personal journeys,'' he said.

''I have extended my support to numerous startups, provided guidance to entrepreneurs within the @naropafellowship cohort, assisted small businesses across India, and whenever possible, I have wholeheartedly contributed to the community that stood beside me during my formative years,'' he added.

The season 3 of Shark Tank India will stream on SonyLIV soon.

