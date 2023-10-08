Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid diplomatic tensions between India and Canada

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gurdas Maan

Amid the ongoing crisis between India and Canada, Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan's Canada tour which was set to take place in various cities from October 22 to October 31 has been postponed for now. Gurjit Bal Productions took to social media to share the latest update regarding the tour. Along with the poster, they wrote in the caption, "We regret to inform you that Gurdas Maan's Akhiyaan Udeekdiyan Canada tour scheduled to take place this month, has been postponed. We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to many of his fans and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

They also added, In light of the current diplomatic unrest between the two countries and after careful consideration and assessment of the unpredictable circumstances, it has been determined that the cancellation of the event is the most responsible and necessary course of action for the time being. We understand the time, effort, and anticipation invested by everyone involved in the event, and we deeply regret any inconvenience this change may have caused. We will be taking the necessary steps to refund any registration fees or ticket purchases made for the event. Detailed information regarding the refund process will be shared with you directly via email/website/another preferred communication channel."

For the unversed, Gurdas Maan is a singer, songwriter and actor predominantly active in Punjabi music and films. He gained national recognition in 1980 with the song Dil Da Mamla Hai. In 2015, he performed the song Ki Banu Dunia Da with Diljit Dosanjh on MTV Coke Studio India. He has recorded over 34 albums and has written over 305 songs.

