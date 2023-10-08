Angus Cloud's final production 'Your Lucky Day' trailer out, film pays tribute to Euphoria star

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Angus Cloud

Before his untimely death, Angus Cloud had filmed another project titled Your Lucky Day. This was one of the actor's last productions and the makers have now released the trailer. The trailer showcases Sterling holding an elderly man, a lottery ticket winner at gunpoint. He later engages in a shoot-out with an officer who was at the convenience store where the incident took place. The witnesses must decide exactly how far they'll go and how much blood they're willing to spill for a cut of the $156 million.

Along with Angus Cloud, the film also features Elliot Knight, Jessica Garza, Sterling Beaumon, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Spencer Garrett and Jason O'Mara. Your Lucky Day is set to release in theatres on November 10 and in digital on November 14.

According to reports, Fentanyl, cocaine, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine were found in his system at the time of death. The actor suffered acute intoxication as a result of the lethal combination of drugs. Soon after his passing, Cloud's family issued a statement, Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with his loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence".

Angus Cloud aka Conor Angus Cloud Hicket was an American actor best known for his role of Fezco in the HBO drama series Euphoria. He also had small roles in independent films including North Hollywood in 2021 and The Line. He also appeared in several music videos for Noah Cyrus, Juice Wrld, Becky G and Karol G.

